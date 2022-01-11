Kendall Jenner's Ex Ben Simmons Engaged To TV Host Maya Jama!

Ben Simmons is officially a groom-to-be!

According to The Sun, Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend popped the question to his lady love Maya Jama over Christmas after a whirlwind seven-month romance.

The 25-year-old NBA star was spotted enjoying a coffee date in Philadelphia on Monday with the 27-year-old TV presenter, who was photographed rocking a BIG rock on that finger (click here to see the pics), which reportedly cost him an estimated $800,000, according to experts!

An insider told the outlet the pair have been keeping the news quiet for now, only telling close friends and family. The source added:

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled. Ben was so excited, but they’ve decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them. Maya flew to New Jersey to spend Christmas with him and is still there now. They had a small family gathering last weekend and announced their engagement.”

Yay!

The DJ and Philadelphia 76ers‘ player were first romantically linked in June when they were seen together on a night out at London restaurant Sexy Fish.

Previously, Ben had an on-off relationship with the KUWTK star, but the couple ended things in May 2019. Meanwhile, Maya dated rapper Stormzy for four years, but the pair also went their separate ways in 2019.

Congrats to the happy couple!

