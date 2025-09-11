Benson Boone & Longtime Girlfriend Split! What Happened??

With stardom sometimes comes heartbreak. And that seems to be case now for Benson Boone — because he and his girlfriend are done!

The Beautiful Things singer and his longtime girlfriend Maggie Thurmon, both 23, have split up! TMZ broke the sad news on Thursday, with sources confirming the pair are no longer together. It’s unclear why they broke up, though. An Us Weekly insider added that the split happened earlier this week — so, it’s really fresh! Ouch.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the pair unfollowed each other on social media this week, a telltale sign of trouble. TMZ‘s insiders claimed the couple had been dating for three years while Us Weekly‘s source said they were nearly at their two year mark. Either way, they only went public with the romance last year. Afterward, Maggie was often the musician’s plus-one at events and red carpets. She also attended many of his concerts, including as recently as on Sunday in North Carolina!

Just two days later, as seen in a TikTok video, the Mr. Electric Blue artist told fans after his show in Nashville that he’d had “a rough day” but was “very happy to be on stage.” Oh, no! Was that when they broke up?!? It seems likely given the timing…

Aw. He looked exhausted and sad, too! Breakups suck!

Benson’s life has drastically changed in the last year since his songs blew up. He’s been booked and busy because of the newfound fame and currently on his American Heart World Tour. Maybe it all became too much for his aspiring actress girlfriend? It’s not easy navigating those transitions! It wouldn’t be the first time someone’s step up to the next level of fame was followed by a breakup…

We’ll have to wait and see if either of them discuss the split. For now… Thoughts? Are U surprised by this?

