Coldplay Kiss Cam Strikes Again! Mistress' Marriage Ending, Too!

Coldplay kiss cam 2, cheaters 0.

Less than two months after the infamous Coldplay kiss cam moment, another marriage is Up in Flames. ICYMI, during the band’s Foxborough, Massachusetts concert at Gillette Stadium in July, the jumbotron focused on a couple which seemed over the moon to be there together… Until they realized their cuddling was being broadcast to over 65,000 people! The pair quickly detached from each other as looks of shame overtook their faces while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked about the awkward situation:

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

See the excruciating footage for yourself (below):

It turns out he was dead on as the man in question was Astronomer CEO Andy Byron while the woman was the company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot — BOTH of whom were married! Yikes!

Following the viral moment, they both resigned from their jobs and Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron quickly removed his last name from her Facebook account, hinting a divorce was in the works. And now Cabot’s marriage is officially ending, too!

According to NBC News, Kristin filed for divorce from husband Andrew Cabot in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on August 13. But it may not have solely been a symptom of her infidelity being blasted across the web… On Saturday, Julia Cabot, whom Andrew was married to before Kristin, told DailyMail.com she texted her ex-husband about the debacle after seeing it online and hinted at some major cracks in the foundation of his marriage with Kristin:

“I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said, ‘[Kristin’s] life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.”

Alluding to her own lingering ill will towards Andrew, Julia went on:

“He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money … He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice [has] happened to him.”

Damn! Andrew serves as the CEO of distillery Privateer Rum, and Julia described him as a descendant of the “Boston Brahmin” family… One of the oldest and wealthiest families in Boston.

She went on to fire off shots at both Andrew and Kristin:

“I wouldn’t say he’s husband material. But she doesn’t seem like wife material either.”

Ouch. She also had one simple word to describe the situation: “karma.”

“That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get. Personally I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything.”

She added:

“He’s a Boston Brahmin, that’s their code: ‘This isn’t anything to do with me.’ His ego is too big to be affected by this and the only thing that he’s bummed about is that he was embarrassed.”

Oof! Julia and Andrew divorced in 2018. And now, a hearing for the divorce of Andrew and Kristin is scheduled for November 26, according to NBC News.

Reactions to this update, Perezcious readers?? Did you see it coming? Let us know in the comments down below!

