Benson Boone

Benson Boone Cheated! His Ex-Girlfriend Claims In Deleted Comment...

Benson Boone Cheated Girlfriend Maggie Thurmon TikTok

What really happened between Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon? Oh, it’s getting super messy…

In case you didn’t hear, news broke on September 11 that the Beautiful Things singer ended things with his girlfriend after roughly two or three years of dating. She was at his show in North Carolina on September 7. However, Benson admitted to fans during a Nashville concert that he had “a rough day” and was “very happy to be on stage.” Then a couple days later the breakup news broke. The pair went on to unfollow each other on social media afterward, so fans assumed they split that day. But no one knew why…

It feels like something big happened for Maggie to be at his concert one day and out of his life a couple of days later. And yeah, it turns out it was not a clean break! According to Maggie, Benson couldn’t remain faithful!

The aspiring actress posted a video to TikTok lip-syncing to an audio from The Office where Pam asks Kelly:

“Remember how it felt when he cheated on you?”

To which she replies:

“Which time?”

Oh, s**t! Did Benson cheat on her not once but multiple times? And if you needed more proof that this video is about Benson, she made it even clearer in the comments! One person wrote:

“bro if benson cheated i will turn this car right around.”

Maggie responded:

“Put your blinker on babe.”

WHOA! She deleted the video entirely, but not before social media users took a screenshot. Take a look at the comment (below):

After removing the post from her account, the social media personality left a comment on one of her recent posts on Wednesday that read:

“I got overwhelmed. I’ve always been a more private online person, tonight I remembered why. Thank you to everyone who was sending love, I appreciate yall so much.”

It looks like Maggie won’t say more about the breakup — or give more details about Benson’s alleged infidelity! However, some internet users are already doing some sleuthing about the situation for everyone!

See, there’s a rumor circulating that the Mystical Magical artist cheated with actress/singer Kylee Anderson! The clues? According to a TikTok video from E! News, both Benson AND Maggie unfollowed her following the breakup. Hmm.

And back in August, Kylee dropped a song with an inneresting title… It’s called Benny! As in, Benson! Per E!, they were friends. She even called the musician Benny in the caption of a birthday post back in June. Take a look (below):

Benson Boone Cheated! His Ex-Girlfriend Claims In Deleted Comment...
(c) Kylee Anderson/Instagram

Kylee has since removed the caption though… Ch-ch-check it out (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylee Anderson (@kylee_anderson_)

As for the song, it’s all about being in love with your best friend… who now has a girlfriend. She sings at one point:

“We said we’d be best friends / Now we make out in my Mustang all day / Might be more than just a friend.”

And y’all, the guy in the music video? He looks just like Benson, too! Take a look (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylee Anderson (@kylee_anderson_)

Yikes!

Look, no one can confirm whether something happened between Benson and Kylee. He hasn’t even addressed Maggie’s cheating claims yet! So take the current speculation with a grain of salt for now. However, we cannot ignore the signs, and it does not look good for Benny… Sorry, Benson.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Maggie Thurmon/Instagram]

Oct 16, 2025 13:00pm PDT

