Benson Boone Is RIPPED!

Benson Boone has been hitting the gym y’all!

In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, the 23-year-old singer stood beside his buddy Dawson Wills for a gym selfie, showing off his INSANE muscles! The dude is beyond ripped — abs, biceps, and some wildly intense quads. See the pic (below):

WHEW!

Related: John Stamos Shares Stripped-Down NUDE Pics For Glen Powell’s Birthday!

Hawt! Benny has been on his worldwide American Heart Tour after the release of his new album, with the latest stop being in Scotland. All those backflips have been paying off, clearly!

He wrote in the caption of his post:

“Glasgow you are lovely”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benson Boone (@bensonboone)

He’s single now, too, you guys! Just sayin’.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Benson Boone/Instagram]