Bethenny Frankel BLASTS Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Over 'Drastic' Paparazzi Chase!

Bethenny Frankel will never hold back her thoughts on a situation – especially if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are involved!

You no doubt know by now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were aggressively pursued by paparazzi on Tuesday night in New York City after attending the Mrs. Foundation’s Women of Vision Awards. The two-hour car chase was so bad that Harry and Meghan said it was “near-catastrophic” as it “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.” However, many people – including witnesses – have questioned the couple’s version of events. And now, Bethenny has hopped online to throw her voice into the mix of those who aren’t buying one word from the Sussexes about what happened.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to Instagram on Friday to blast Harry and Meghan for making this car chase situation more “drastic” than it needed to be. She told her followers:

“Some of you say to me, why do you talk about Meghan and Harry? I think, ‘They are right. Why do I?’ Then I start reading what people are saying and the news and you can’t believe that it is real.”

After learning that Meghan and Harry are demanding that the photo agency involved, Backgrid, hand over footage from the incident (which the company denied the request), Bethenny suggested:

“I swear to you this woman needs to get on the Housewives. Just be a Housewife. Lean in and be infamous. It is not going that great. You alienated your base of fans.”

The 52-year-old reality star then shared that her opinion of Meghan has ultimately changed since the duo left their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020:

“I was Team Meghan. I was so excited — it was a woman of the people marrying into royalty. I watched the wedding. Then they left, and I thought ‘Oh God.’ And I talked about [their tell-all interview in 2021] and came close to cancellation. So everyone is just catching up to me several years later. I got destroyed and lost business deals. It wasn’t that fun. So now this is happening, but it is hard to believe it is happening. It’s crazy. Just stop!”

Even though she “got reamed” for her past brutal comments about the pair, she cannot help but still give her thoughts on what’s happening right now:

“The problem is sometimes when you get too far in and you don’t know which way to go. They’re swimming halfway between Cuba and Florida and they don’t know whether to go back or to keep swimming so they keep swimming and we just hope that they don’t drown. They keep having to prove their point. So now they want the footage? Why?”

Bethenny went on to admonish the 38-year-old prince and the 41-year-old actress for driving to a friend’s “really private” home instead of going to a hotel:

“If you … don’t want people to know [where you’re going], stay at a hotel. If you know it’s going to be so incredibly horrible and the chase is so dangerous, slow down, stop the car, get out, go to a restaurant, take a break and wait it out.”

Oof. Wonder if Bethenny heard about the Page Six law enforcement source who alleged Meghan and Harry could have avoided this car chase if they weren’t too “cheap” to pay for a hotel. We bet she would have a thing or two to say about that. The Bravolebrity then noted she’s never heard of megastars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles having similar paparazzi experiences in the city or “talk like this.” She concluded her lengthy message by saying:

“What’s going on? Is Mr. Magoo and Elmo who their publicist is? Someone control the beast.”

Wow. Bethenny never fails to give her honest opinions, huh?! You can ch-ch-check out her entire video on this situation (below):

