Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Reveals Shocking Cancer Battle

Tina Knowles is opening up about a scary health complication.

Beyoncé’s mom appeared on Tuesday’s episode of CBS Mornings, where she revealed a secret breast cancer battle she fought through last year. She told Gayle King in an interview pre-recorded last month for the episode:

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in my left breast … I’m getting emotional because I’ve always tried to take care of myself. I just … was in disbelief.”

The 71-year-old revealed she missed a mammogram during the COVID-19 pandemic and forgot to reschedule it until last year… When doctors found two tumors: one benign, and the other having Stage 1 cancer:

“It was Stage 1 which I thought was the earliest stage and then when I told my sister, she said, ‘No there’s actually a [Stage] 0. So if I had gone for my mammogram, I would have gotten it at the 0 stage. Thank god it was still very small, hadn’t spread, it was a very slow spreading cancer.”

Thank goodness…

Tina underwent a lumpectomy in August to remove the cancer, which all of her daughters including Beyoncé and Solange were present for:

“I was nervous and so they started just joking with me.”

The momma recalled them all singing Walk With Me, which “is about God walking with you into something and protecting you.” Tina added:

“They sung that song and I went in there feeling just like ‘God has got me.’”

The cancer was removed successfully, but over the following four weeks, Tina developed a complication which nearly forced her to miss receiving Glamour’s Woman of the Year award in October:

“I got this terrible infection and Beyoncé just kept saying, ‘Momma, you’re not yourself. Your health is more important, don’t go,’ and I said, ‘This is so important to me because of what I just went through.’”

Luckily, Tina is now cancer free.

What a shocking revelation! We’re so glad she’s okay now. We wish her many more years of health!

[Images via CBS & Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/YouTube]

Apr 22, 2025 08:00am PDT

