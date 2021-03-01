Bhad Bhabie Opens Up About 'F**king Evil' Dr. Phil Recommended Utah Ranch & Rehab Facility

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Social media clips are floating around this week showing rapper and social media star Bhad Bhabie (you know, the “Cash me outside” girl) discussing her time at the Turn-About Ranch rehab and mental health facility in Escalante, Utah.

The rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, was invited to the ranch back in 2016 after an appearance on Dr. Phil McGraw‘s daytime TV talk show that went viral thanks to her aggressive and stand-offish behavior. And while Bregoli, still just 17 years old, has since started to carve out something of an entertainment career for herself, she’s also finally speaking out about some scary times at that ranch.

Related: Bhad Bhabie Responds To Major Blackfishing Accusations!

The rehab offers residential treatment programs for addicted and otherwise troubled teens, and gives them various outdoor tasks to complete while they live in group homes on the site. While there, the teens learn horsemanship and other skills, while also cleaning horse barns and maintaining all the other daily duties, according to the ranch’s website.

Bregoli’s new social media videos about the ranch have been raising eyebrows this week because she alleged in one clip that during her time at the ranch, “a murder happened.”

She mentions it in this long Instagram Live clip (below), beginning at the 7:50 mark:

Whoa!!!

Well, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, Bregoli appears to be telling the truth.

In the early morning hours of December 6, 2016, a teen staying at the ranch named Clay Brewer picked up a piece of metal rebar and attacked and killed a 61-year-old staff member named Jimmy Woolsey, who at the time had been leading an activity for a small group of teenagers at the ranch. Brewer then attempted to murder a second staffer named Alicia Keller, though she was able to escape.

The 17-year-old stole Keller’s car and then led police on a high-speed chase on the highways outside the ranch, which is located in south-central Utah not far from Cedar City. Eventually police caught him and arrested him. In 2018, Brewer — who had been at the ranch trying to overcome a serious pill addiction — was sentenced to five years to life in prison for the murder and attempted murder charges.

Related: Bhad Bhabie Signs A HUGE Makeup Deal — Whoa!

That’s awful… and it turns out Bhad Bhabie was completely right about it. But aside from the murder, she’s got a much bigger point to make in that video (above) and in other social media posts: treatment facilities like the Turn-About Ranch, the young rapper alleges, sometimes do more harm then good for at-risk teens and kids who simply need some help and guidance.

In that full 20-minute video (above), Bregoli gets very real about how she believes places like that treatment facility ought to be shut down — or at least, completely change their ways in regards to how they treat and punish the children that come through there.

“I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just f**king evil. And the fact that kids go here that were sexually abused, they were traumatized as children, or their parents are divorced and they have a hard time with it. And they send them here [to the ranch] for people to take their privileges away? I’m talking about basic f**king privileges. It’s not just, ‘oh I’m mad I got my phone taken away,’ or ‘I’m mad I had my TV taken away.’ No, you’re taking away food. You’re taking away pillows. You’re taking away beds. You’re taking away shoes. Like, they take your f**king shoes.”

Whoa!

In a second video circulating online this week, Bregoli slams the ranch as a place that only further traumatizes troubled teens, at one point saying (below):

“Some of the kids that come there they act out from being sexually abused, they act out from trauma in their life, maybe their parents are getting divorced and they started acting out, just stuff like that. What these places do is they punish your child for acting out. They don’t help them. They claim to quote-unquote help them. But they do it by punishing.”

You can watch her explain more of that in the full video here:

*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse Bhad Bhabie aka “Catch Me Outside” girl from Dr. Phil exposes the ranch Dr. Phil sends the kids who go on his show. Bhad Bhabie claims that she saw someone allegedly get murdered during her time at Turn-About Ranch. pic.twitter.com/Tr8wLYjhvW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

That’s an interesting take, for sure. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you a fan of “tough love” like making troubled teens do difficult ranch work, or does that do nothing for people like Bregoli, who point out there are deeper issues at play here?

Sound OFF with your reaction to all of this drama down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]