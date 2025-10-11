Bhad Bhabie Fans Fear For Her After Disturbing Video Of Fight With Baby Daddy Goes Viral

Bhad Bhabie sparked concern with fans following her latest explosive fight with her baby daddy!

On Thursday, the 22-year-old rapper posted a now-viral video to YouTube of the behind-the-scenes of her tour stops in Washington and Portland — including the disturbing confrontation she got into with LeVaughn, with whom she welcomed daughter Kali Love last year. And it has fans really worried about Bhad Bhabie now!

In the clip, the OnlyFans creator is crying hysterically while standing outside a tour bus in her pajamas, begging her man to get back on. She said:

“Get on the bus. I asked you nicely. I’m asking you one thing, bro, just get on the damn bus, I’m cold.”

As LeVaughn continued to refuse to get on the bus, Bhad Bhabie claimed he “hurt my wrist.” To which he responded that he was “scared” by what she was saying. Hmm. The Gucci Flip Flops artist just wanted him to listen to her, so she took back her words, repeatedly yelling that “it didn’t happen” and to “get on there.” And for a brief moment, it appears LeVaughn complied with her wishes, but he stepped back out onto the parking lot, which set Bhad Bhabie off.

She is wailing at this point, screaming she is “tired.” He then taunted her, saying, “You faking it.” However, she swore she wasn’t. When LeVaughn went on to call her “sweetheart,” she fired back with:

“Don’t call me sweetheart, you a narcissist. You a narcissist.”

The pair continues to fight and yell at each other before the clip cuts to them laughing on the bus together. Watch the emotional fight (below):

Oof…

As Perezcious readers know, Bhad Bhabie and LeVaughn have a toxic relationship. She exposed it last summer when she posted horrifying footage of him beating her. The social media personality later claimed — boasted, even — that she is the abuser in their romance, and he no longer attacks her ever since she released the footage. Yikes. And it’s clear things are still extremely unhealthy between them. Fans took to the comments section of the new video to beg her to leave LeVaughn, saying:

“this was hard to watch wtf” “WHY ARE YOU STILL WITH HIM??” “Girl, please leave. It seems hard now, but it’s so worth it when you finally find someone to love you the way you deserve. This is not what your daughter deserves better” “danielle no man that loves you would treat you this way. i hope one day for u and ur daughter u realize that” “Girl, hold my hand when I say this. Let him go, u deserve better”

Why are these two still together?! Ugh! What are your reactions to the video? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

