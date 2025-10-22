Whoa! Bhad Bhabie Goes Totally Nude For Magazine Cover!

The “cash me outside” girl just landed a nude mag cover!

On Tuesday, Bhad Bhabie — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, and who y’all can never possibly forget first rose to prominence on the Dr. Phil Show about a freakin’ decade ago — took to Instagram with a jaw-dropping new post. In it, she was shown on the cover of King Kong Magazine‘s forthcoming issue, which is set to hit newsstands on Friday.

But that alone is not the news. The news is that the OnlyFans star NUDE in it!!! Sitting on a couch alongside the rapper Ian, Bhad Bhabie showed a ton of skin for the mag shoot!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Whoa!

BTW, on their promo page for the forthcoming issue, King Kong celebrated the moment by writing:

“Two new world icons. One cover. Welcome to the rap underworld — ruled by Mephistopheles Ian and the alpha-femme seductress Bhad Bhabie.”

Ooookay!

Reactions, y’all?! Share ’em (below)!

