Lil Tay Challenges Bhad Bhabie To A Fight For Millions Of Dollars!

Lil Tay wants to battle it out with Bhad Bhabie for $60 million.

Conflict has broken out amongst the OnlyFans girls… Earlier this summer, Sophie Rain began ragging on Lil Tay claiming she’s lying about how much money she’s made through the service since turning 18. And the controversial star isn’t taking it lightly… In August, she challenged her to a fist fight for $60 MILLION.

 

A post shared by LIL TAY (@liltay)

And now, she’s doubling down. In an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, she fired back at Sophie:

“Let’s start with the fact that she’s projecting. The bitch is washed up. She doesn’t believe anyone can earn more money than her.”

Her focus quickly changed as she then told the outlet if she doesn’t accept her offer to fight, her second choice is the “catch me outside” girl herself, Bhad Bhabie, whom she’s had beef with for years:

“The $60 million offer I put up, it can go to you Danielle [Bregoli]. Then, your man can go on shopping sprees again. You can pay off your credit card debt.”

She added:

“The bitch literally came for me when I was nine years old, telling me to pull up and fight her. Now, I’m 18. She really has no excuses. Danielle, we are both grown now. If you really are about that, you’ve got no excuses. The bitch literally got famous for telling people to fight here. Well I’m here. You can catch me outside.”

This girl sure does a lot of talking! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Lil Tay & Sophie Rain/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]

Sep 10, 2025 10:30am PDT

