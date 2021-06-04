Listen To This: Dinero!

Whole Lotta Money is putting Bia on the map! Worldwide!

“I put on my jewelry just to go the bodega,” is easily one of THE catch phrases of the summer!

And what makes this rapper so great is that she sounds unlike any other female MC out there!

Her flow is deliberate. Slower. Not bratty. It doesn’t hit you over the head. It cuts you deep!

Really excited to see her continue to grow!

