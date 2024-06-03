Bianca Censori Steps Out In Barely-There Outfit Alongside Kanye West In Latest Jaw-Dropping Fashion Statement!

Bianca Censori is back at it with another nearly-nude ‘fit.

The architectural designer and her controversial husband Kanye West were spotted over the weekend in Prato, Italy, where the rapper oversees production for his Yeezy brand. Ye kept things cool in an all white ensemble, but Bianca broke necks stepping out in a barely-there… Shirt? One-piece swimsuit?? Bodysuit?! We’re not really sure what to call it! HA!

Related: Heidi Klum Bares All In Her B-Day Suit To Celebrate Turning 51!

Following behind her man, the 29-year-old bared her body in a white fashion statement which left the sides of her torso and breasts, as well as nearly all of her behind, on full display. It almost resembled a onesie… you know, sans 90 percent of the fabric! LOLz! She paired the look with a sleek bun and tan sandals with clear straps. See (below):

Bianca Censori bares all in tiny swimsuit for clothing production meeting with Kanye West https://t.co/NIRCQtkSQw pic.twitter.com/IHCx1XCY7L — Page Six (@PageSix) June 1, 2024

It looks like she has some sort of design sketch going in the notebook she’s carrying, too. We wonder what for! New Yeezy brand ideas are percolating, perhaps?!

Thoughts on Bianca’s latest jaw-dropping look, y’all?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Kanye West/Instagram & Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube]