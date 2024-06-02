Got A Tip?

Heidi Klum Bares All In Her Birthday Suit To Celebrate Turning 51!

Heidi Klum is celebrating her 51st birthday in style!

On Saturday, the German model celebrated turning 51 by showing off her ageless physique! In a series of Instagram Story posts, she gave followers a peek at her sun-soaked day which she and hubby Tom Kaulitz enjoyed in minimal threads! In one pic, she showed off her toned legs sprawled out next to her man’s. See (below):

(c) Heidi Klum/Instagram

THEN, she revealed she ditched her bikini top to let her twins absorb allll the rays! LOLz! See (below):

(c) Heidi Klum/Instagram
(c) Heidi Klum/Instagram

HOW is she 51?!

The America’s Got Talent judge later gave a peek of her beautiful b-day cakes and flowers:

Heidi Klum 51st B-Day Cake & Flowers
(c) Heidi Klum/Instagram

How special!!

The mom of four also shared pics from her birthday meal on her IG feed. Ch-ch-check ‘em out (below):

Loves it!

Happy birthday, Heidi! 51 has never looked so fab!

[Images via Heidi Klum/Instagram]

Jun 02, 2024 13:31pm PDT

