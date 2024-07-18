Bianca Censori Goes From Bare Boobs To Bare Butt During Latest Outing With Kanye West!

Another day, another shocking outfit from Bianca Censori!

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old architect stepped out with her husband, Kanye West, to grab lunch at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles. She looked somewhat more covered up than when she was at the tanning salon over the weekend — at least from the waist up!

Remember, she was seen leaving Melrose Tanning Company in a completely see-through top, showing off her bare breasts. But this time, Bianca didn’t have her chest on display entirely. Nope! Instead, the world saw her bare butt!

For the outing, Bianca wore a long-sleeved white shirt sans bra with a nude thong — and that was it! She accessorized the cheeky outfit with a beige baseball hat and black bumps. But other than the few accessories? Her outfit was nothing but a tee and underwear! Wow! Meanwhile, her husband had more on for the occasion, as usual. Kanye sported an oversized jacket and sweatpants. Unlike Bianca, it appears the controversial rapper left the shoes at home! Ch-ch-check out their outfits (below):

Bianca Censori covers up in long-sleeved top — but no pants — at lunch with husband Kanye West https://t.co/uvOfqwLI7h pic.twitter.com/PR9Xw8R2SM — Page Six (@PageSix) July 18, 2024

The hotel typically asks guests to wear “smart casual” attire, so it is safe to say that the couple broke the dress code with these looks! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

