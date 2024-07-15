Kim Kardashian Blasted For HUGE Wedding Guest Fashion Fail! WTF!

Did Kim Kardashian just break the cardinal rule of being a wedding guest?? Oh, no, no…

Over the weekend the 43-year-old socialite attended the wildly luxurious three day long wedding of Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While in Mumbai, Kimmy Kakes, alongside Khloé Kardashian and a slew of other A-list attendees, dressed in gorgeous traditional attire. Many Indian fans were excited to see her dressed in their cultural robing, too! But did she actually put forth a HUGE act of disrespect?!

The SKIMS founder was photographed twice in some bright red looks — one being a red lehenga skirt and matching top, and the other being a very racy, silk look that featured a veil. The issue? Commenters were quick to point out that red is the color reserved for the bride, not guests!

Wait, so… she was wearing THE BRIDE’S COLOR?!

Plenty of fans pointed out how wearing red at an Indian wedding is the equivalent of wearing white to a wedding over here in the States — and as you know, that would be a BIG no-no! The replies to her Instagram post were dragging her not only for the color choice, but the quality of her outfit, too:

“I’m Mexican & even I know your NOT supposed to wear Red to an Indian wedding” “Not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That’s saved for the bride.” “Ok this does not look Indian, this looks like a costume” “It look very cheep [sic] and not Indian at all! Only the bride wears red…”

Oof!

Others were quick to come to Kim’s defense, though. They claimed she only wore the red outfits to a pre-wedding event. Although, it is worth noting some conflicting reports say she did wear it to the actual ceremony on Friday, FYI. But that may not have mattered — because at least a few argued the color isn’t actually that important in Indian weddings. See those in Kimmy’s korner (below):

“Red isn’t a big deal at Indian weddings to be honest lot of ppl wear it not just the bride. The part that’s inappropriate is that her blouse is like two sizes too small” “I’m not here to defend Kim, but lots of women at that that wedding were wearing red. Not the same as wearing white to an American wedding.” “its okay to wear red !!” “Nah the red colour is fine. No one can outshine the bride and people usually wear red to weddings alot”

See her full post (below):

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

