Big Brother Cast Member's HUGE Bulge Has Fans' Heads Spinning!

A cast member on the new season of Big Brother has everyone talking online this week, all because of his very impressive package!

During a live feed for the show on Monday night, Katherine Woodman accidentally exposed Rylie Jeffries‘ bulge for all viewers to see! And boy did they get an eyeful! It is MASSIVE! Katherine had her legs draped across the professional bull rider while they chatted and cozied up on the coach under a blanket together, so you couldn’t see anything at first. Rylie told her:

“I feel like I’m not good enough.”

A shocked Katherine asked, “Why?” To which he responded:

“I try for you.”

Related: Yes, Liam Neeson Has A HUGE Peen — New Confirmation Of The Classic Rumor!

That gets a laugh from Katherine. She then said:

“You’re so funny, I’m getting up.”

She lifted the blanket and moved her legs off him. But when she removed the blanket from Rylie, everyone got a good look at his manhood in his tight shorts! Guess he was getting half a chub with her legs on him? But half for Rylie is more than many men get at all! There was no hiding that thing! It was big and out there for the world to see! Rylie quickly covered up his junk with his hand and said:

“You’re not…”

Katherine, appearing confused, asked, “What?” before putting the blanket back on him. Telling her, “Don’t,” he then moved the blanket back off him for a few seconds as he adjusted his shorts. His peen underneath was visible again as she questioned:

“Don’t what?”

Rylie placed the blanket back over his legs, saying:

“Don’t uncover me! You’re not getting up.”

Watch the jaw-dropping moment (below):

OMG!!!

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes when this popped up on the feed and social media! And they quickly reacted, saying:

“DAMN ITS BIG”

“Oh he packing. Holy…”

“He’s giving what people want”

“This is why they call it big brother HMM”

“The likes and the bookmarks are insane on this

“IM SCREAMING CAUSE WHY THAT S**T BiG”

“for once in my entire life the bulge is actually jaw dropping holy hecc”

“Riley’s hard on going viral is absolutely FRYING me asdfghjkl #bb27”

“rylie’s bulge being the most viral thing of the season…”

“Yes it’s big, yes I’m glad I saw this but also yes, it’s cringy”

“Maybe I’ll start watching big brother”

Ha! That social media user isn’t the only one who may start watching this season of Big Brother now!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments!

[Image via Big Brother/Evolution Film & Tape]

Aug 06, 2025 14:40pm PDT

