John Stamos Shares HAWT Stripped-Down NUDE Pics For Glen Powell's Birthday! SEXY!

It may be Glen Powell‘s birthday week — but the fans are the ones getting the gifts! And these birthday gifts definitely are coming in some nice packages, might we add.

The 37-year-old actor’s Scream Queens co-star John Stamos took to Instagram on Tuesday to join in the birthday celebrations. Writing a sweet post to his pal, Uncle Jesse shared a carousel of NEARLY NUDE pics of them! Taylor Lautner even made an appearance in the post. OMG!

The Full House alum wrote in the caption:

“Happy Birthday @glenpowell, the man who’s seen me naked more times than I’d like to admit. Love you buddy! Steam room date soon? xo JS”

Hah! See the post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

Have mercy!!

