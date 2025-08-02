Got A Tip?

Liam Neeson

Yes, Liam Neeson Has A HUGE Peen -- New Confirmation Of The Classic Rumor!

Liam Neeson Big Penis Quotes

Liam Neeson is a dramatic actor with tons of gravitas, a hilariously deadpan comedy presence, a surprisingly effective action star… but his most exciting attribute is one he can’t show off in movies!

If you’ve never heard, brace yourself. But the Naked Gun star’s penis size is the stuff of legend! And a new source has confirmed the decades-old whispers, telling Page Six this week:

“He has one of the biggest [bleeps] in New York City.”

In Hollywood AND in NYC? Wow!

Of course, this is hard…ly new. It’s such a long…standing rumor, Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman‘s Hollywood Babble-On podcast even has a regular segment joking about it! We think it all started when supermodel Janice Dickinson said he had “the biggest penis of any man alive”! The America’s Next Top Model judge wrote in her memoir No Lifeguard On Duty:

He unzipped his pants and an Evian bottle fell out. It was insane!”

She added:

“The earth shook. Oh my God, you don’t understand. I swallowed my tongue. I was so shocked. This was way before he was famous, too.”

Whew! Is it hot in here? We could use some water…

Damn, y’all! We wonder if his co-star and new leading lady IRL Pamela Anderson had heard that before!

We’ve already heard she was crushing on him before they even filmed. A source told the outlet earlier in the week:

“Getting close to him has been on her mind since she was cast. He’s f**king Liam Neeson. She has always found him attractive and interesting.”

Inneresting indeed…

Aug 01, 2025 17:35pm PDT

