Kylie Kelce's Reaction To Taylor Swift's Song Wood Is TOO Hilarious!

Kylie Kelce is vibing with The Life of a Showgirl… but one song is a little much for her to handle! Though she’s kinda here for it at the same time!

Jason Kelce‘s wife broke down her reaction to Taylor Swift‘s new album on the Thursday episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie. Giving her review of the new tunes, she shared:

“There are some bops on there, I think everybody knows. One of the songs [my daughter] Ellie and I have been bopping to on the way to school is Opalite. Great song.”

Such a fun one!

Just like her hubby predicted on New Heights, she also confirmed her favorites on the album are Wi$h Li$t and Opalite. Plus, there’s another track she can’t get off her mind, she joked:

“And who are we kidding? Wood.”

You know, the one about Travis Kelce‘s package! Kylie had the most hysterical reaction to the naughty song, adding:

“Here’s the deal. Do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also…”

She started applauding, teasing:

“Good job, Trav. That’s it.”

LMFAO!!!

Ky doubled down:

“Guys, yes. 1000% yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of ya.”

LOLz!! She’s a real girl’s girl! Love it!

During New Heights, Travis tried to downplay the song by acting as if he had no idea what the tune really meant — insisting it’s way more innocent than some think! And while it may have started out that way, we all know what it’s about! The former Eagles player laughed over the graphic description of his brother’s “appendage,” such as the lyric, “Redwood tree, ain’t hard to see.” Jason poked fun:

“I thought redwood was a little bit… that’s a generous word, I think. I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple / Sometimes can see.’”

So f**king funny hearing the whole fam’s reactions to this spicy song!

Watch Kylie’s full podcast (below):

