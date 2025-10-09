Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Why Jennifer Lopez Canceling Tour Amid Divorce Was SO Important For Her Family! Jon Gosselin Claims Kate Secretly Appointed Bodyguard Trustee To The Kids’ Money During Their Alleged Affair! Shaquille O'Neal's SPICY Response To Speculation He's Dating 21-Year-Old OnlyFans Model! Dolly Parton's Sister Clarifies Request For Prayers After Fans Freak Out -- And The Singer's Rep Responds Dolly Parton's Sister Asks Fans To Pray Amid Country Star's Health Problems Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Bombshell: He Believed His Back Surgery Was Botched! Ozzy Osbourne's Hidden Daughter Aimee Speaks Out, Says Dad Was 'Traumatized' Watch Travis Kelce Respond To Big Bro Jason Surprising Him With Wedding Question! 'Ozempic Vulva' Is REAL! Dr. Terry Dubrow & Wife Heather Explain Upsetting Side Effect!  Emilie Kiser Calls Grief Of Losing Son 'Never Ending Feeling Of Sadness' 4 Months On...  Britney Spears 'Deeply Concerned' About Kevin Federline's Tell-All -- She's Afraid Of 'How She Will Come Across'! Prince William Says Catherine & Charles' Cancer Battles Took Him To Dark Places -- & Shares Kids' 'Coping Mechanisms'

Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce's Reaction To Taylor Swift's Song Wood Is TOO Hilarious!

Kylie Kelce's Reaction To Taylor Swift's Song Wood Is TOO Hilarious!

Kylie Kelce is vibing with The Life of a Showgirl… but one song is a little much for her to handle! Though she’s kinda here for it at the same time!

Jason Kelce‘s wife broke down her reaction to Taylor Swift‘s new album on the Thursday episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie. Giving her review of the new tunes, she shared:

“There are some bops on there, I think everybody knows. One of the songs [my daughter] Ellie and I have been bopping to on the way to school is Opalite. Great song.”

Such a fun one!

Related: Taylor Calls Out Lies About Selena Gomez Wedding Speech!

Just like her hubby predicted on New Heights, she also confirmed her favorites on the album are Wi$h Li$t and Opalite. Plus, there’s another track she can’t get off her mind, she joked:

“And who are we kidding? Wood.”

You know, the one about Travis Kelce‘s package! Kylie had the most hysterical reaction to the naughty song, adding:

“Here’s the deal. Do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not. But also…”

She started applauding, teasing:

“Good job, Trav. That’s it.”

LMFAO!!!

Ky doubled down:

“Guys, yes. 1000% yes. That’s women supporting women. Proud of ya.”

LOLz!! She’s a real girl’s girl! Love it!

During New Heights, Travis tried to downplay the song by acting as if he had no idea what the tune really meant — insisting it’s way more innocent than some think! And while it may have started out that way, we all know what it’s about! The former Eagles player laughed over the graphic description of his brother’s “appendage,” such as the lyric, “Redwood tree, ain’t hard to see.” Jason poked fun:

“I thought redwood was a little bit… that’s a generous word, I think. I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple / Sometimes can see.’”

So f**king funny hearing the whole fam’s reactions to this spicy song!

Watch Kylie’s full podcast (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Leave your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via NBC/Not Gonna Lie/New Heights/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 09, 2025 08:30am PDT

Share This