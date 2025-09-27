Big Win For Blake Lively! Blake Lively‘s new bestie strike again! Judge Liman… Related Posts What Are They Hiding? Justin Baldoni And His Fellow Defendants: Ryan Reynolds Is Dragged Back Into This Blake Lively Legal Mess! Justin Baldoni Has… Blake Lively Is Changing Her Story NOW! Cardi B Babydaddy Drama! Donald Trump’s NEW Scandal! And More HOT TOPICS! Private Investigator ARRESTED Trying To Serve Taylor Swift Deposition Papers For Justin Baldoni At Travis Kelce’s Home! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Sep 26, 2025 18:59pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube