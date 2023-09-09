Bijou Phillips Can't Process Danny Masterson Being Guilty -- Not Following Her Father's Shocking Scandal With Her Sister

Bijou Phillips is struggling to come to terms with the fact that her husband, Danny Masterson, is guilty.

As you know, the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this week after being convicted for two rapes he committed between 2001 and 2003. Since then, Bijou has been devastated that Danny will spend the rest of his life in jail — unless he somehow manages to get released early. In fact, a source close to the 43-year-old told Dailymail.com she refuses to “accept” he committed these crimes and believes he’s innocent:

“Bijou’s only positive outlook on things stems from her trust in Danny and the appeal process. She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can’t accept that to be true. And she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served. Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him.”

Even though Bijou is trying to remain “positive” through this, the insider said “her other thoughts are a little more scary and morbid” as she is worried someone will attempt to hurt him in prison:

“She doesn’t believe Danny will harm himself in jail, but she is very worried someone will harm him or even kill him and the stress that is bringing her is on its own level of stress that she never has felt before. It is a nightmare, but she will be on his side moving forward and continue to be present for their daughter.”

Bijou has stuck by her husband’s side through this trial, even holding his hand as they entered the courthouse together. The former socialite even wrote a letter to the judge before in the hopes of reducing Danny’s sentencing, calling him “a life-saving partner” and an “amazing father.” In the note, she also praised him for being anti-drugs and protecting “younger actors he worked with from such temptations,” adding:

“We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

We can imagine this has been a lot for Bijou to process. However, this isn’t the first time she has dealt with this situation as she’s previously defended someone accused of sexual assault before. As you may know, her older half-sister Mackenzie Phillips accused their dad, John Phillips, of raping her when she was 19 years old and then went on to have an incestuous relationship for 10 years. Back in 2009, Bijou shared that Mackenzie confessed to having a long-term consensual sexual relationship with their father when she was 13. But she defended her father to Us Weekly at the time, saying:

“This news was confusing and scary, as I lived alone with my father since I was 3. I didn’t know what to believe, and it didn’t help that shortly there after Mackenzie told me it didn’t happen. Mackenzie’s history with our father is hers, but also clouded with 30 years of drug abuse. The life I had with my father was very different. He was Mr. Mom, encouraging and loving. The man that raised me would never be capable of doing such things, and if he was, it is heartbreaking to me to think that my family would leave me alone with him.”

Wow. Ultimately, a source for Dailymail.com said Bijou “is living with the devastation and reality of it all” right now, which are “at a level that you’d never even imagine.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

