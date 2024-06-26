Bill Belichick's 23-Year-Old GF Jordon Hudson Has A Thing For Older Guys! Her Ex Is 64!

Dating older men is nothing new for Bill Belichick‘s much younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson!

On Saturday, Jordon’s 64-year-old ex-boyfriend Joshua L. Zuckerman defended her against all the hate she’s been getting. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the older guy explained that he and the 23-year-old had an on-and-off again romance that was all based on their common interests, and definitely NOT any other motivations. Uh-huh! Sure, Josh! He said:

“I’m a former business owner in the healthcare field — we regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy and most important, our love of nature.”

Okay, dude!

BTW, regardless of age, Jordon does totally have a type. Ch-ch-check out what her ex looks like (below)!

Jordon Hudson's 64-year-old former lover is racing to her defense… Read more ???? https://t.co/6ggS0Fd5tj pic.twitter.com/BGA4pbmVKp — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2024

While Joshua didn’t address specific timelines, he said he met Jordon several years ago. Which, uh, we hope she was at least 18 by then!!! The pair ended things not long before the cheerleader began seeing the former New England Patriots head coach, and they have remained friendly since. While her new relationship was only made public earlier this month, the Bridgewater State University grad and 72-year-old have reportedly been dating since 2022, not long after the NFL star split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday.

As we all know by now, the duo met on a plane in 2021 and bonded over a logic homework assignment Jordon was working on. Bill even signed her Deductive Logic textbook! They stayed in touch and eventually got romantic once Linda was out of the picture. And if you ever saw that video of a shirtless Bill doing the walk of shame that was circulating in 2023, well, DailyMail.com has reported that was him leaving Jordon’s home at the time! LMFAO! So cringe!

Given the 49-year age gap, many critics have been slamming the new romance, arguing Jordon is just in it for the famous coach’s money. But her ex hit back at the theory! Telling “internet trolls and paparazzi” to stop harassing the couple, he insisted:

“I’ve been getting calls left and right from news stations about my relationship with Jordon Hudson. I have been involved with Jordon platonically and romantically and I consider her a good friend. I feel bad that she’s caught up in this whirlwind. […] To be honest, I wish these internet trolls and paparazzi would leave her alone — and everyone else alone — and let them live their lives.”

He added:

“She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I’ve ever met in my life. The narrative about her character is not fair to her.”

Ah yes, because we’re supposed to believe that every 70-something is dating a 20-year-old for her wisdom…

But also, we’re really not surprised by anything this guy has to say. After all, he clearly doesn’t see anything wrong with this romance if he was doing the exact same thing with the SAME person! Just saying! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!!

