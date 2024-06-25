Jennifer Lopez Is Doing A TV Show About HIDING A BREAKUP!!!

Is Jennifer Lopez trying to tell us something with this new project?!

Netflix just bought the rights to the popular book Happy Place for J.Lo’s company, Nuyorican Productions — and it’s all about a couple hiding a breakup! OMG! Bennifer 2.0 much?!

According to Deadline on Tuesday, Netflix optioned the Emily Henry novel with plans to adapt it into a series. Producers and streaming execs are currently meeting with writers. It’s unclear if Jennifer has any plans to star in the series but she will be a producer. This will be the latest project amid her production company’s multi-year first-look deal covering feature films, TV series, and unscripted content with the streamer, which she signed in 2021.

It also comes after the major success of her 2023 movie The Mother, which is the ninth most-watched film on the platform with 136.4 MILLION views! Plus, her most recent movie, Atlas, may have been slammed by some reviewers, but it climbed the charts with 72.7 million global views after it was first released. That was pretty darn good! There may be talk about lots of career flops for the artist these days, but she’s clearly making Netflix happy with her work in that area!

Now, speaking of Happy Place, we can’t help but notice how the plot of the book sounds WAY too similar to her current situation with Ben Affleck at this moment! Per the outlet, the book follows Harriet and Wyn who have been the perfect couple since college — until now. Despite breaking up five months ago (for reasons they’re not discussing), they haven’t told their best friends and instead try to play it off like nothing has changed when they meet up for the friend group’s yearly getaway in Maine. Now, they’ll have to share a bedroom and lie, lie, lie to get through the trip without their pals realizing their true relationship status. Juicy! But also could this be any more spot on?? LOLz!

As Perezcious readers know, the husband and wife have been dodging divorce rumors for weeks now as they are no longer living in the same house and are often seen not wearing their wedding rings. Neither has opened up about what’s going on. Instead, they’re seemingly trying to act like everything’s fine when pressed about it in public. You know, just like the couple in this book! Hah! Reactions?? Let us know (below)!

