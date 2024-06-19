72-Year-Old NFL Coach Bill Belichick's New Girlfriend Is So Young, He SIGNED HER HOMEWORK When They Met!

Oh, jeez. This is not a great look…

72-year-old Bill Belichick‘s new girlfriend was SO young when they first met, he signed her homework! WTF?!

If you don’t know, ever since his split from Linda Holliday last year, the famed New England Patriots coach has seemingly moved on with… a 24-year-old. He’s literally three times her age. Wow. Per TMZ Sports on Tuesday, Belichick first met cheerleader Jordon Hudson in February 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida. But that was a couple years ago when she was still a college student — and was reportedly around 20 years old! He would have been 68 at the time. Apparently they ended up bonding over her schoolwork!

Sources told the outlet Jordon was reading a textbook called Deductive Logic when the NFL legend leaned over to ask her about it. They chatted about the topic for a while before Bill introduced himself — and signed her book.

One of Jordon’s former Bridgewater State University classmates even sent the outlet a video showing off the signature. Bill wrote:

“Jordan, thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels! Bill Belichick.”

He also included the date, “February 11, 2021″… and listed the years of all his Super Bowl wins… Yeesh. Look:

They even snapped a selfie together!

The insiders say the pair swapped contact info before heading their separate ways and stayed in touch, bonding over philosophy and other things. Uh huh. Only after the 72-year-old’s breakup did things turn romantic, they claim. While neither has addressed the relationship head-on, Jordon did just post a photo of Bill at Tom Brady‘s Hall of Fame induction ceremony last week, gushing about her much older beau:

“You are the embodiment of virtue, dedication, humility and grace. I am deeply moved by you. “

Wow!

No wonder Rob Gronkowski was making so many jokes about Bill “scouting” the Foxborough High School for his “new girlfriend” during Tom’s Netflix roast! He knew Bill really had gone after a student before! Oof!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

