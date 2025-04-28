Bill Belichick's Young Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Actually Interrupted That Interview CONSTANTLY, Say CBS Sources!

Bill Belichick may have just been part of one of CBS Sunday Morning‘s most awkward interviews ever, thanks to his much, much younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson. But it turns out it was way more cringe in person! We got the TAME version!

If you missed it, as part of a book tour, the legendary football coach sat with Tony Dokoupil for a wide-ranging interview that, of course, landed on the most controversial topic in Belichick’s life right now: the 73-year-old’s romance with a woman one third his age! He’s reportedly been dating the 24-year-old for over two years after meeting on a plane in 2021, and the relationship has raised a lot of eyebrows. But when asked to talk about how they met (something they’ve been candid about in the past), Jordon interrupted the interview, declaring:

“We’re not talking about that.”

The reporter looked over to where she was sitting off-camera, wondering, “No?” She insisted, “No.” So awkward!

The former Patriots coach went on to say he’s “never been too worried about what everybody else thinks” about his personal life — though clearly, Jordon felt a little different if she was so quick to shut it down! See the cringe, now-viral moment (below):

Dang! It’s so brutal — but apparently, it was WAY worse on set!

According to Pro Football Talk on Sunday, Jordon was a huge disruptor during the entire taping! The outlet reported:

“It wasn’t, we’re told, the only time she interjected. While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing.”

OMG! The reason we saw it happen once wasn’t bc they left it in to make her look bad — it’s because they took all her other interruptions, so it looked like it only happened once! And they just wanted to hint at what was going on the whole time!

Tony even hinted at this during the final segment, shading the GF:

“Jordon was a constant presence during our interview.”

LOLz!

That’s not all either. According to other reports, the college cheerleader has become a very controlling factor in Bill’s life!

Nearly two weeks ago, DeuxMoi spilled some tea about Jordon and Bill’s dynamic. At the time, we didn’t really buy the comments, but after seeing that viral video and hearing more about what happened during filming, we’re listening a lot closer now! Maybe there is some truth to all this…

A source told the gossip collector that Jordon seems to be calling all the shots in the relationship these days, not to mention:

“She speaks to him horribly.”

Oof. According to that insider, Bill “seems to accept this power dynamic.” This was weeks ago that tea was spilled. But we kinda saw exactly that in the CBS clip, right??

Another source told the podcaster:

“Jordon is extremely rude to Bill’s media team and co-workers. She’s ruining his career and taking over. She has issues with his family and professional life, signs her emails ‘CEO of Belichick Enterprises’ when legally there is no such thing.”

The confidant argued that she’s “using him” and just wants “to build her own fame” — which will only be a detriment to the sports icon:

“From a professional standpoint, she’s ruining his career and all respect people of the game and industry had for him.”

Jeez.

Pro Football Talk also doubled down on this, noting that Jordon’s been very involved in Bill’s professional work, including reportedly getting involved in negotiations with NFL Films about a Hard Knocks-style documentary/informercial. She’s reportedly “taking a very active role” in everything her beau does!

All this certainly adds a new perspective on her harsh interrupting! Thoughts? Do U find any of this troubling?? Sound OFF (below)!

