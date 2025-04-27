Got A Tip?

Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old GF Awkwardly Interrupts Interview After Reporter Asks How They Met -- WATCH

Nothing gets past Bill Belichick’s girlfriend… At least not without her approval!

The former New England Patriots coach sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday’s Tony Dokoupil on Sunday — while his 24-year-old GF Jordon Hudson carefully listened and coached from the sideline. Seriously! When it came to a question about their relationship, she put a firm stop to it!

At about 6:40 into the conversation, Tony asks Bill how he and Jordon met. And before he had the opportunity to even open his mouth,  Jordon interrupted the interview to shut down the question. She says from off to the side:

“We’re not talking about this.”

With a displeased look on her face, she responded “no” after Tony further prodded. The whole interaction is just SO awkward! Watch (below):

You could cut that tension with a knife!

TMZ Sports previously reported that the pair met in 2021 during a flight from Boston to Florida. At the time, she was just a 19-year-old college student who was reportedly reading a book called Deductive Logic, which Bill apparently asked about and ultimately signed.

Yes, he signed her homework, y’all.

Later in the interview, Tony later asked how Bill feels about the online reaction to all the Instagram photos Jordon posts of the pair, and he responded:

“I’m on some of those social media platforms but I honestly don’t follow them.”

Inneresting!

What are YOUR thoughts on this ultra awkward interview, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Apr 27, 2025 16:04pm PDT

