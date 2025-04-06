Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Is Even Younger Than Everyone Thought!

Got A Tip?

We FINALLY know for sure how old Bill Belichick’s girlfriend is!

Last year, the former New England Patriots manager went public with his relationship with MUCH younger woman Jordon Hudson… Like, she’s nearly a half century younger. But exactly how close to that half-century age difference has been a major question as no one has known for sure whether she’s 48 or 49 years younger than the 72-year-old — though the former has been the popular guess, with speculators pegging her at 24 for a while now… But boy do we have news for you!

On Friday, Jordan took to Instagram to celebrate her most recent birthday by showing off some of the gifts Bill seemingly showered her in. In a caption-less post, she shared a photo of a bouquet of red roses next to a UNC basketball jersey customized just for her. On the back it says Jordon and right below sports the number 24… Seemingly confirming she JUST turned 24!

Bill Belichick's bday presents to Jordon Hudson
(c) Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Holy– so this whole time she’s actually been YOUNGER than everyone thought!

She also showed off a beaded red STAUD bag which features a snake design. See (below):

Bill Belichick's bday presents to Jordon Hudson
(c) Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Well there you have it, folks! With Bill set to celebrate his 73rd bday later this month, it’s confirmed he and Jordon have a 49-year age gap!! Meaning when they met in 2021, she was just 19 years old!

Reactions??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

