How Close Were Jeffrey Epstein & Bill Gates Really?! New Book Digs Up Some Creepy Claims!

What really happened between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein??

The Microsoft founder is one of several rich and powerful men whose names have been linked to the billionaire pedo. And considering victims of his underage sex trafficking operation said he used it to get men like this under his thumb, these guys have a lot to answer for.

Unfortunately most of the media seems uninterested, as it pretty much always has been, in getting to the bottom of it all. But some journalists are still digging, even if it’s from a different angle. Anupreeta Das from The New York Times has now written a book about Bill Gates in which she probably looked more into his relationship with Epstein than anyone else. In Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World, out August 13, Das delves into how Epstein first set his sights on the software mogul.

Per DailyMail.com, Das says Epstein saw the famous “Giving Pledge” Gates, Warren Buffett, and a few dozen other billionaires made to give away 99% of their wealth to charity as a new “way to make money.” Ugh, what a vulture. This was in 2010, after Epstein’s conviction. Remember, his famous “sweetheart deal” gave immunity to his powerful co-conspirators and allowed him to plea bargain to a much lesser crime, but he was still a registered sex offender. Apparently Epstein believed attaching himself to Gates and his charity could clean up his reputation while he helped himself.

Anupreeta writes that Epstein managed to “tunnel his way into Gates’s orbit” in 2011 with great success. They were introduced by neurosurgeon Melanie Walker, a friend of Epstein’s, and Gates science adviser Boris Nikolic. Epstein pitched Gates some kind of health fund for billionaires, and the two began working together on it. They even became friends, with Gates reportedly referring to Epstein as “my buddy.”

“Of all the stars that studded Epstein’s dark universe, Gates was the brightest.”

Per the author, Epstein’s lifestyle — travel, partying, massages, constantly being surrounded by young women — felt like an “adventure” to the long-married Gates. He told a colleague Epstein’s “lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.”

One Epstein victim claimed to have gone to the Microsoft offices in Seattle and posed for a photo with Gates. The book even details emails between the two men which referred to Gates going to Epstein’s place for “Big Macs”:

“There were references to Gates visiting Epstein’s residences, and Epstein arranging for ‘Big Macs’ which one of the people said referred to Epstein’s interest in young girls — and also the food he was sometimes known to serve to his guests at his Manhattan townhouse, on silver platters.”

Apparently Gates didn’t vet the sex offender (who had been convicted of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old), and, Das says, when he was warned about him “chose not to listen.” Why? Because Epstein “could offer him something that was worth putting (his) image risk aside for.” Ick! Das also writes about Bill’s alleged relationship with a young Russian woman, something she says Epstein heavily implied he knew about. You can read more about that whole scandal HERE.

There were reports Gates asked Epstein for advice on his “toxic” marriage, and the sex trafficker urged his new pal to divorce Melinda Gates and become a free man. Maybe Bill was always going to leave. Maybe Epstein’s encouragement, being the devil on his shoulder, really pushed him. In any case, Epstein’s influence won out eventually. The couple announced their divorce about two years after his “suicide.”

In fact, it’s been suggested the relationship with Epstein was a big part of the wedge between the couple. Sources have claimed knowing Bill had a relationship with this monster “haunted” Melinda. She even said she “had nightmares” after her one meeting with him, telling CBS News after the divorce:

“I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was abhorrent, he was evil personified, I had nightmares about it afterwards.”

Yeesh. Bill and Jeffrey’s last known contact is all the way back in 2014, but the stain of the friendship is likely to last the rest of Gates’ life.

For his part, the 68-year-old is denying most of what’s in the new book. Gates told DM the author relied “almost exclusively on second- and third-hand hearsay and anonymous sources.” In an official statement, his rep blasted:

“The book includes highly sensationalized allegations and outright falsehoods that ignore the actual documented facts our office provided to the author on numerous occasions. Mr. Gates has previously stated his deep regret for ever meeting with Epstein, who he met with for discussions regarding philanthropy only.”

Well, someone took part in the damned sex trafficking ring. He didn’t traffic these young girls to no one. And yet, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew and more all just deny, deny, deny.

