Anna Faris Ignored 'Issues' With Ex Chris Pratt & Felt Like She Couldn't Be 'Transparent' About Their Relationship -- Here's Why

Anna Faris is opening up about her former marriage to Chris Pratt!

The 44-year-old Moms star shocked the pop culture world back in 2017 when she split from Pratt after eight years of what appeared to be happily-wedded bliss. But as we’re finding out now, things aren’t always as smooth behind the scenes as they appear to be out in public. Hey, kudos to Anna for getting real and being honest in that regard, at least!

Related: Anna Congratulates Ex Chris Pratt On The Birth Of His New Baby!

On Monday, Faris took to her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, and spoke with guest Rachel Bilson about love, life, and Hollywood.

Most notably, though, the proud mother to 8-year-old son Jack — whom she shares with Pratt — got very candid about what doomed her A-list relationship several years ago. Speaking with some regret about how she wished she would have taken action earlier, the star told The O.C. alum (below):

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have. In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision.”

Considering she split from Chris nearly four full years ago, it’s interesting to hear that she still feels this way regarding hindsight. Sure, we all have regrets in life, but these sound pretty significant — like she hasn’t come to terms with them.

Rings of regret??

A call-in listener later in the episode provided further fodder for Faris’ forever fall-out. When the caller asked about the feasibility of ending her engagement in the months before her wedding, the sitcom star gave an eye-popping answer without naming any names of her own:

“I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did. Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it.”

Whoa!!! Of course, Faris was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 in addition to Chris, beginning in 2009, so maybe she’s not talking about the Jurassic World star?? Still, maybe she is…

Related: Chris Pratt Says The ‘Best Chris’ Debate Is Over — With Hilarious Results!

And speaking of Indra, Faris did note to Bilson how in that relationship, she was relatively transparent on certain issues with close friends. That was unfortunately something she lacked during her time with the hunky action star:

“I think it [the isolation] stunted me in a lot of ways, one of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”

Wow! We respect the desire not to overshare or gossip, but talking it out with your closest pals is important! Whether it’s a close friend, or a therapist, or whatever, you’ve gotta let those serious issues out! Keeping things bottled up and forcing them down isn’t healthy for anybody!

A happy ending after all?

Now, Anna is “happily engaged” to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who she met while filming 2018’s Overboard. And while she’s keeping this relationship far more private than her previous ones — especially with Pratt — the talented blonde actress nevertheless noted how relationships continue to be a common theme in her podcasts:

“This is a tricky area for me because I’ve gone through two divorces now. I’m in an amazing relationship, [so] I do want to talk to everybody about these things, that I don’t really know much about. But I also feel that I want to protect things in a way that I hadn’t considered before.”

A tough balance to strike between sharing too much and giving too little! We can certainly relate! What do U think about Anna’s comments about her time together with Chris here, Perezcious readers?? Surprised by her comment about having “ignored” issues in the past? Shocked by her cryptic discussion about breaking off an engagement before the wedding?!

Sound OFF with your reactions and more down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Brian To/FayesVision/WENN]