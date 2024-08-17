Billie Eilish Cuts Ties With Music Mogul Over 'Serial Cheater' Claims!

Billie Eilish is DONE!

The music superstar is cutting ties with disgraced business mogul Casey Wasserman (pictured above, inset) and his company just a couple weeks after a bombshell report was published by DailyMail.com in which insiders accused him of being a “serial cheater” who “has had a chronic condition of sleeping with people who work for him.”

Nearly a dozen sources — including several of his alleged mistresses — revealed to that outlet a little more than two weeks ago that Wasserman has been an alleged womanizer for YEARS. And considering his role not only with the high-powered Wasserman Agency when it comes to representing entertainment industry talent, but also as the the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics chief, reports of his alleged affairs are having significant fallout.

Most notably, the Bad Guy singer has officially cut ties with Wasserman’s iconic agency. And it’s not just that, either: per Variety, she and her brother Finneas O’Connell will now be repped by one of Wasserman’s biggest competitors, WME. Wow!! That’s a hell of a switcheroo!

A spokesperson for the star and her big bro told the entertainment industry mag:

“While grateful to their former live booking agents at Wasserman, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have opted to have film, TV and music handled by the same agency, WME, moving forward.”

And there’s more! A new DailyMail.com report on Friday added further insight to that situation, too. A source told DM that while Billie herself has minimal exposure to Casey, she and her team were “horrified” by the exposé and didn’t want to be associated with his agency at ALL after the report came out days ago. Oof. Truly a “f**k around and find out” moment if there ever was one!

Eilish is a big loss for Wasserman, who is also the man who has worked the business side of the game for other massive musical acts like Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. But to hear that Eilish has dumped his agency obviously makes us wonder whether there will be further fallout for him, his professional world, and the LA Olympics project that he’s in charge of that is fast getting ready for the 2028 Games.

In the initial report, which dropped on the first day of August, Wasserman was accused of showering sexual conquests with “love bombed” gifts, presents, and attention, according to sources — and then dumping them on a whim and supposedly moving on to new women and other affairs.

Wasserman is currently estranged from his wife, Laura Ziffren (pictured above, inset, along with Wasserman in a 2022 photo). Amid the marital strain, several of his ex-mistresses stepped forward and accused the high-powered talent agent of cheating on Laura for years, including one situation in which he allegedly began an affair with his assistant five years into their marriage, in 2006, after Laura had just given birth to their baby. BIG YIKES!!

And there are supposedly many more alleged affairs beyond that, too — including a supposed infamous tryst with a flight attendant whom Wasserman is said to have once hooked up with on an airplane WHILE HIS WIFE WAS ON BOARD!!! Insane behavior!! You can read the rest of that original report from a few weeks back on Wasserman’s alleged shady behavior at the link HERE.

Jeez. No owner Billie is “horrified” by the allegations — and in turn, reticent to be associated with Wasserman in any professional way. We would be, too! Reactions, y’all?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

