Finneas Fiercely Defends Sister Billie Eilish From ‘Predatory’ & ‘Queerbaiting’ Claims After Collab With Charli XCX

If you mess with Billie Eilish, be prepared to answer to her big bro!

The nine-time Grammy winner dropped a new collaboration with Charli XCX on Friday and it has EVERYBODY talking… For better or for worse! If you haven’t heard it yet, it’s called Guess and Billie’s feature debuted with a panty-filled music video — as the song is about guessing “the color of my underwear.” Ha! But while some fans are loving the collab, others aren’t pleased with the Birds of a Feather songstress’ lyrics.

In her verse, the 22-year-old, who has been open about being attracted to women, ends her verse proclaiming:

“Charli likes boys but she knows I’d hit it / Charli, call me if you’re with it”

You can listen to the full song (below):

In a TikTok that has now been deleted, one user called out the lyrical content as “highkey predatory” towards Charli, 32, accusing Billie of “queerbaiting” — an accusation she’s been facing for years. The TikToker also criticized the singer of “reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses she’s actually into them.”

Yikes. But her big brother Finneas O’Connell won’t stand for it!

In the comments of the since-deleted video, the 27-year-old SLAMMED the “clown” social media user. He wrote:

“What a take you little clown. I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself.”

Big brother to the rescue!

Back in 2021, Billie faced backlash after claiming to “love girls” after releasing a music video for her hit song Lost Cause. She didn’t clarify exactly what that meant at the time, and years later accused Variety of outing her in an unrelated interview — like how Finneas said fans tried to force her to “label and out herself.” She said at the time:

“thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’”

As for the claim that her lyrics are predatory towards Charli, the British singer doesn’t seem to subscribe to that idea. In a video Billie posted on her Instagram promoting the collab, Charli commented:

“Billieeeeeeee!!!!!!! ahhhh tysm for being on this track i’m beyond honored. love and respect forever!!! you’re one of a kind xxxxxx”

