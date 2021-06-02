Billie Eilish Twerks While Wearing Kim Kardashian's SKIMS In VERY Different New Music Video -- WATCH!

Billie Eilish is having more fun than ever!

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old singer dropped a new single, Lost Cause, from her forthcoming album Happier Than Ever. She also released an accompanying music video, which she actually teased on Instagram a day prior, writing:

“THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES AHHHHHHHH I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEEE.”

And it’s easy to see why! In the video, Billie and her friends have the ultimate slumber party filled with silly string, Twister, water guns, and so much more. Not to mention, the musician showed off their awesome twerking skills while wearing some SKIMS pieces from Kim Kardashian.

Related: Billie Eilish Reveals Reaction To Her Vogue Cover Made Her ‘Never Want To Post Again’

And while she parties with the girls, Billie also croons out some lyrics about learning how a boy turned out to be not who she expected. She sings on top of a smooth jazz beat:

“Thought you had your s**t together / But damn, I was wrong / You ain’t nothing but a lost cause / And this ain’t nothing like it once was / I know you think you’re such an outlaw / But you got no job / You ain’t nothing but a lost causе.”

Compared to the more vulnerable Your Power track from before, it is definitely a playful roast for the summer! And it’s something we can all agree we haven’t seen from Billie yet!

Ch-ch-check out the new music video (below):

May we just say AH-MAZING!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Billie Eilish/YouTube & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]