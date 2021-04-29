Billie Eilish Is Back & NOT Playing It Safe! Check Out Her Different Sound & Powerful Music Video!

Billie Eilish is doing something a little different!

The 19-year-old multiple Grammy winner announced this week that her next album, Happier Than Ever, is coming quite soon — July 30 — and on Thursday morning she gifted fans with the first song and music video. In addition to the change to blonde hair, the musical instrumentation has also gone through a makeover for Your Power, focusing on a folkier, acoustic guitar-driven sound.

What hasn’t changed is gurl still knows how to pump her music videos chock full of symbolism. In this case the vid — directed by Billie herself — sees the singer sitting by herself alone in the wilderness as a big, black snake slowly coils itself around until it’s strangling her.

The phallic imagery fits with the anti-patriarchal themes of the song, which seems to be about men taking advantage of younger women over whom they hold power. She sings:

Does it keep you in control for you to keep her in a cage? / You swear you didn’t know, you said you thought she was your age / How dare you? / How could you? / Will you only feel bad if it turns out that they kill your contract?

Damn. Powerful stuff. We hope this wasn’t written from personal experience… Sadly all too many women are the victims of abuse from those in power. Good for Billie not trying to play it safe with her followup.

Ch-ch-check out the video and interpret Billie’s message for yourself (below)!

