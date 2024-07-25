Watch Billie Eilish Prank Call Margot Robbie & More In PAINFULLY AWKWARD Elle Video!

Billie Eilish may have just lost some famous friends! Lolz!

In a hilarious new segment of “Phoning It In” with Elle uploaded on Wednesday, the Birds of a Feather singer had to call different celebs in her contact list and prank them with AWKWARD scenarios. First up, she calls Margot Robbie and the interaction is PAINFUL to watch! She explains to the Barbie star that she’s shooting a music video with 200 extras and her location fell through… So she asks if she can use Margot’s HOUSE instead!

OMG!

But the thing is, Margot’s reaction is SO sweet! She responds:

“I ordinarily would say f**k yeah, but we are packing up our house tomorrow.”

Billie keeps the prank going by asking the 34-year-old if she knows anyone who would be willing to lend their home, and Margot actually racks her brain and asks details to try and help until Billie can’t take it anymore and has to confess it was a prank!

MORTIFYING! Lolz! But Margot is SUCH a good sport! Even when she learns what’s going on, she tells Billie when she really does need help she can always call! SO SWEET!

Next up, Billie calls the head of her label Justin Lubliner and tells him she’s quitting music! EESH! Then she asks Tyler, The Creator if she can take a shower at his house and borrow some clothes because she “s**t [her] f**king pants” pants while on a date!

SO anxiety-inducing!

Lastly, the two-time Oscar winner dials up Dakota Johnson and asks for acting advice for a movie she was cast in where she has to play a baby! tells Billie:

“I was gonna ask you if it was a prank. What’s weird is that I thought, ‘Oh she’s calling me because we just talked the other day,’ and then I was like, ‘Oh no this is too ridiculous.'”

Billie swears she was going to call her for real about whatever that other conversation was. In typical Dakota fashion, she calls BS, saying:

“That’s a prank. That’s bulls**t. You weren’t gonna call me.”

That’s when Billie realizes she’s made a huge mistake, saying:

“Guys, no one’s gonna answer the phone now that I…”

But for Dakota it’s game on. She told Billie to watch her back! And girl is rightfully scared!!!

Watch the painful full video (below):

So good! But SOOO awkward! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via ELLE/Youtube & MEGA/WENN]