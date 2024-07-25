Inside Jennifer Lopez's Romantic Bridgerton-Themed Birthday Party!

Jennifer Lopez hosted a lavish birthday party over the weekend to mark her 55th birthday on Wednesday — and it did not disappoint! Y’all… it was Bridgerton-themed!

J.Lo showed off the extravagant ball in a video on Instagram! From horse-drawn carriage rides to dancing under the twinkling lights just like all the high society lovers in the popular Netflix series, she had it all! Plus, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in her gown!

The birthday girl was also seen having a blast with a ton of friends, but sadly… her husband Ben Affleck didn’t attend! Oof!

In true J.Lo fashion, she had to grab the mic and sing a song at one point. The mother of two was also seen blowing out the candles to her massive birthday cake. Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the bash with fans, she wrote:

“Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all”

Now THIS looks like the social event of the season!

Kinda ironic that she’d host a soirée inspired by Bridgerton, though! In the show, these parties are meant for hopeful romantics to find the one! And yet, her man was nowhere to be seen. Brutal! Where’s a big romantic declaration in the rain when you need it??

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

