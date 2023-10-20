No, This Is NOT Billie Eilish's New Boyfriend!

Is Billie Eilish moving on from her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford?

A report dropped from The Sun on Thursday claiming the 21-year-old singer had a new man in her life, tattoo artist David Enth. A source told the outlet that they’ve been on a few dates together in Los Angeles and have become super close:

“Their romance is super low-key but they have been on quite a few dates. He is used to tattooing celebrities and he came highly recommended. They have really hit it off. David is very much her type because she likes a bad boy with face tattoos – her ex looked like an older version of David. It is all very new but they make a great couple.”

Hmm. For those who don’t know, he has tattooed several celebrities in the past, including Lana Del Rey and The 1975’s Matty Healy. It’s no secret Billie is a fan of tattoos, as she recently got a massive one on her back. So would it surprise anyone if she began dating a tattoo artist? Probably not. Still, Billie insists she is 100 percent single at this time! She wrote on Instagram Stories:

“im so dead literally couldn’t be more single right now LMFAO what the hell is all this ”

Not wasting any time shutting down these rumors! LOLz. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below.

[Image via David Enth/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]