Bella Hadid Dating An Actual Cowboy!

Bella Hadid is getting back into the saddle following her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Marc Kalman — literally! She’s dating an actual cowboy!

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old model was spotted out and about with 35-year-old horseback rider and trainer Adan Banuelos at the Fort Worth stockyards in Texas on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the pair appeared happy while heading into a couple of shops during their outing. And apparently, these two were packing on some serious PDA during their outing!

Related: Sophia Bush’s Ex Reacts To News She’s Dating A Woman!

In a video obtained by the outlet, Bella and Adan could be seen kissing, hugging, and holding hands. See (below):

Wow! For those curious about her new man, Adan is an esteemed equestrian and trainer. He was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame back in 2017 — one of the youngest inductees of all time. Adan has several other accolades to his name, including the NCHA Open Futurity Champion. Hmm. He’s seemingly a big deal in the competitive horseriding world!

It’s unknown how these two met. He’s certainly a change of pace for Bella, as she has dated some big names, including her most recent ex, Marc, a famous art director, and The Weeknd. But who knows, perhaps she wanted a partner who shared her interests! It’s no secret Bella has a passion for riding horses. You can just take a look at her Instagram for proof!

Thoughts on this new couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Adan Banuelos/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]