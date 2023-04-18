Billie Lee & Tom Sandoval Had A Sleepover!?

The Scandoval is getting even spicier, guys!

As you may know, Billie Lee is the most recent face to make a splash in the hot water surrounding the Vanderpump Rules drama — after being seen hanging out with Tom Sandoval! Former co-star Kristen Doute called her out — claiming she had been crying with Ariana Madix over his affair being exposed, then turned around and supported him, too! In a post that showcased pics of the pair hanging out in El Lay on Friday night, the 40-year-old ex of the former SUR bartender wrote:

“ as she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out… smh”

The 39-year-old wasn’t taking Kristen’s comment, though, and clapped back with a comment of her own:

“Ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is! What were you doing while I was crying!? Literally taking selfies with everyone including Ariana! Like who does that?! It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies! Read the room! You’re [sic] friendship is fake and performative.”

Yeah, we’re confused, too! Billie is siding with… both of them??

Well, if she’s on both exes’ side, she’s definitely playing favorites with Tom! Page Six dropped a bombshell when they reported Billie was spotted leaving the TomTom co-founder’s place bright and early Monday morning — in the same clothes she wore the night before! She hung out with him on Friday AND Sunday, all the way into Monday morning! Whoa!

On Sunday night the former VPR star was spotted at Tom’s house (that he still shares with Ariana!) around 10 p.m. sporting a white-and-pink crewneck sweatshirt, cropped light-wash jeans, and white sneakers. She left the house with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-founder soon after and they went out for drinks. It’s not clear what time they returned to the house, but what is for sure is she left the next morning wearing the same outfit.

Was it a sleepover? Or… a sleepover?? We wouldn’t have had any suspicions before, but after being hit with so many Sandoval revelations over the past month, who knows, right??

Sources close to the pair dished to the outlet they’re just friends, but with Ariana out of Tom’s romantic life and Raquel Leviss on a break from the monumental affair, he’s currently assumed to be single. Hmm…

Billie spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Monday about the whole situation, basically reiterating the point that she loves both Tom and Ariana:

“Tom and Ariana are my family. They have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways. There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in. There is also no reason for this to continue to be so divisive. Ariana is happy and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them unconditionally.”

The reality TV personality then repeated herself AGAIN on Instagram Tuesday, this time adding:

“I’m allowed to be friends with one of my best friends who made a mistake while still holding him accountable and not commending what he did, anything else is extremely immature.”

See the full post (below):

She’s really driving her point home that she wants to support them both — but it would seem Ariana disagrees!

As of Monday, the 37-year-old is no longer following Billie on the ‘gram. It’s a quiet yet very powerful way to show her disapproval of the situation — and we can’t blame her! Who wants one of their friends to make excuses for an ex who cheated on them? Ugh…

What do U think about Billie’s refusal to pick a side, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Billie Lee/Instagram/Bravo/YouTube]