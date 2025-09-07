Billy Porter Exits Broadway’s Cabaret Early Over Sepsis Diagnosis!

Oh no! Billy Porter has sepsis!

On Sunday, Cabaret producers announced the star has been forced to “withdraw” from the Broadway show after developing a “serious case of sepsis.” They wrote on the official Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Instagram account:

“Due to a serious case of sepsis, Billy Porter must also withdraw from the production. His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule. “

Whoa! Scary!

According to the Mayo Clinic, “sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly. Sepsis may progress to septic shock. This is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs. When the damage is severe, it can lead to death. Early treatment of sepsis improves chances for survival.”

How terrifying! We’re glad it’s been caught and Billy is prioritizing his health.

The producers also announced the show will be coming to an end on September 21 and that Marty Lauter and David Merino will step in to take over the role of Emcee for Billy for the final two weeks.

We’re sending him so much healing energy! We hope he makes a full recovery. Share your support in the comments down below.

