AGH! Lisa Rinna Reveals Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Got Sepsis From A Nipple Piercing!

On Friday’s episode of Let’s Not Talk About the Husband, Lisa Rinna shared a scary story about piercings. The Real Housewives alum explained both her daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin had nipple piercings at one point — but her youngest’s complication made them both change their minds about those body mods!

The 62-year-old shared Amelia was at a Coachella party with her fresh piercing when the incident occurred:

“I was so mad. I was mad. But don’t you remember, there was a little issue with Miss Amelia at Coachella? Shall I help you with your memory? … [Amelia] was up on a balcony, somebody pushed her, kind of like, pushed her forward, and her boob went into a bush.”

The poor girl must’ve been pushed hard, too! Because her mom said it caused a MAJOR issue! Brace yourself for this one…

“And it, like, jammed the nipple into the boob, and then she came home that night and all of a sudden she had a super high fever and her boob was this big. Don’t you remember?”

Her husband, Harry Hamlin, said he didn’t recall the nipple piercings on either of his daughters. What, did he block it out because of the trauma?! Because Lisa said Amelia’s “boobs swelled up to this humongous size” — so much so, she had to go to urgent care and get an X-ray, who then sent them to a specialist:

“We didn’t know what to do, so we called an infectious disease doctor. She had to go to the infectious disease doctor! She had sepsis in her freaking boob!”

Sepsis?! Oh no! How did the Clash of the Titans star forget that?!

In case you aren’t familiar, sepsis is when your body overreacts to an infection and starts attacking itself instead of the bacteria. It can be extremely dangerous — deadly even — if not treated quickly and properly! Absolutely terrifying… Mom continued:

“She punctured something when she went into the bush, and she had sepsis and she had to be on IV antibiotics for a week. It was actually very dangerous, guys. It was dangerous.”

OMG!

Lisa added:

“Anyway, they’re out now.”

Yeah, we bet! Amelia’s complication also made her big sister Delilah cautious of the body mod:

“[Delilah] was the first one to go down that road, but she took them out too because Amelia’s tale was very cautionary, and nobody wanted to die because they had a freakin’ nipple ring.”

Telling more about the model’s condition at the time, the Bravo star dropped more deets as she tried to jog Harry’s memory:

“[Amelia] literally had sepsis! We had to take her to UCLA and have intravenous IVs of antibiotics for five days, and then on the weekend, we had to have a nurse come to the house and do two more days at the house.”

Wrapping up her story, the Days of Our Lives alum said the whole experience was understandably “traumatic” — and their family’s days of piercings are over:

“No more nipple rings and no more piercings, cheers to that!”

Watch the podcast for yourself, starting around the 10:04 mark (below):

Whew! We’re glad to hear Amelia is doing okay now, but how scary! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

