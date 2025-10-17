King Cairo Is 13! Blac Chyna Shares Rare Pics Of Her & Tyga's Son For His Birthday!

Blac Chyna and Tyga‘s son is a teenager now!

On Instagram, the model took to her page to share a carousel of photos of King Cairo in honor of his thirteenth birthday. She chose pics from all throughout his life — from diaper days to soccer practice in Barcelona. It really shows just how fast they grow up!!

See for yourself (below):

The post was made even sweeter by her touching caption, which read:

“To my amazing son King Cairo, From the moment you were born, you’ve worn your crown with curiosity, kindness, and courage. Today, as you step into your thirteenth year, I want to share a few words of wisdom to honor the King you are becoming.”

She continued, giving her son some advice for the future:

“Wisdom is not just knowing things, but choosing what’s right when it’s hard. Trust your heart, but listen to the good counsel of those who love you. Compassion is strength. Lead with empathy, and you’ll inspire others to be their best selves. Curiosity is a royal shield. Ask questions, explore, and never lose the wonder that lights up your eyes. Courage isn’t the absence of fear; it’s the decision to move forward even when it’s scary. You have a brave heart, Cairo. Service is true greatness. Use your gifts to help others shine, and your legacy will be immeasurable.”

How precious…

The 37-year-old wrapped up her heartwarming post by adding:

“As you grow, remember: Dream boldly, but be patient with the steps it takes to reach them. Failures are lessons in disguise; they sharpen your wisdom and resilience. Your words have power choose them to heal, uplift, and build bridges. Today, I celebrate you. You’ve already shown the world what it means to lead with love, to laugh freely, and to dream without limits. May this 13th year be filled with epic adventures, loyal friends, and countless moments that make your heart soar. Love, Mommy”

Such an amazing letter to her little boy. You can see the full post with more adorable photos HERE. Happy birthday King Cairo!

