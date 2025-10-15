Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian BACK TOGETHER?

Whoa! Does this mean what we think it means??

On Tuesday, Blac Chyna stunned fans when she took to Instagram to share a new series of photos of her posing by a white Ferrari on the side of the road. Nothing strange about that… except she tagged her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and gushed in the cryptic caption:

“This love is forever [infinity sign emoji] @robkardashianofficial”

OMG! What?!

Doubling down, Rob then liked the post! Um, are they back together?? We truly NEVER thought we’d see the day…. Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

As Perezcious readers know, Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, and Rob share 8-year-old daughter Dream. They were engaged back in 2016, but called things off the next year. And s**t really hit the fan then!

At the time, the model sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for defamation in a $140 million suit. She argued they were the reason E! didn’t pick up her show, Rob & Chyna, impacting her income. But a judge sided with the KarJenners in 2022. Chyna and Rob have also faced their many struggles. They were wrapped up in a revenge porn case that was settled right before going to trial. The 37-year-old sued her ex after he published nude photos of her without her consent in 2017.

In 2020, their legal issues continued when Rob filed an emergency motion requesting primary custody of their daughter, arguing her mother should only get weekend visits with a monitor present because her alleged drug use was a risk to the little girl. An LA judge denied the request, according to docs obtained by The Blast.

They’ve really been through SO. MUCH. DRAMA. since breaking up! And yet, in August, Chyna had nothing but nice things to say about the reality star — calling their co-parenting relationship “amazing.” She told People:

“My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing. For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.”

The lash mogul, who also shares 12-year-old son King Cairo with her ex Tyga, offered advice to other parents struggling, adding:

“If you’re going through a custody battle or anything of the sort, I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business.”

For the record, Chyna split from her fiancé Derrick Milano in July after he got down on one knee in October 2024. Rob hasn’t publicly dated anyone since their split. So, was it just the right timing after they’d healed from their past drama, and they are trying to give love another shot? Is this really happening??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments!

