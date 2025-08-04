Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Justin Baldoni Is Fighting Back Harder! Files A NEW Lawsuit! On The Offensive, He Just: Blake Lively’s Non-Existent Smear Campaign Falls Apart!!!! Blake Lively Hit With EXPLOSIVE Court Filing! Perez Hilton Just Dropped His Motion To Quash Her Unenforceable Subpoena And, Surprisingly: I Was Invited On Television To Talk Blake Lively And I Confess... | Perez Hilton I Messed Up! Blake Lively... | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni IN THE ROOM During Blake Lively's Deposition  Blake Lively Can’t Stop Thinking About Me! Her Lawyers Just Told the Judge Today.... | Perez Hilton I Am Taking On Blake Lively’s Judge! Fighting Back!!! I Have Just... | Perez Hilton I Just Got Rejected By Blake Lively’s Judge! My Response! | Perez Hilton SHOCKINGLY, Blake Lively Admits She Was Wrong - Legally! Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis Just: I Want To Sincerely Applaud Blake Lively! Justin Baldoni's nemesis... | Perez Hilton The Mainstream Media Is Not Reporting This Yet! Blake Lively Is So UNETHICAL! She... | Perez Hilton

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Accuses Justin Baldoni Of Leaking Her Deposition Details! She Claims Her Mental Heath Has Suffered, Insisting She’s a Victim And:

Blake Lively Accuses Justin Baldoni Of Leaking Her Deposition Details! She Claims Her Mental Heath Has Suffered, Insisting She’s a Victim And:

Justin Baldoni‘s lawyers are doing what good lawyers do – or are they bad lawyers?

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 04, 2025 11:29am PDT

Share This