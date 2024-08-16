Blake Lively BLASTED For Refusing To Wear Friendship Bracelet From Fan At It Ends With Us London Premiere!

Blake Lively continues to get slammed online for her rude behavior amid feud with Justin Baldoni!

The latest backlash all started after a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday showed the 36-year-old actress refusing to put on a friendship bracelet gifted to her by a fan at the London premiere of It Ends With Us earlier this month! Damn! How very not Taylor Swift of her! In the clip, someone off-camera gives Blake a pink beaded bracelet. That is so sweet! However, she seemingly didn’t appreciate the gift too much. At least not enough to wear it at the time!

Related: Blake Lively Is Coming Under Fire For ANOTHER Rude Resurfaced Interview!

The Gossip Girl alum did thank the fan but immediately handed it off to another person! Why? It didn’t match her look! She said:

“Thank you so much. That’s so sweet. I’m going to put it here because it doesn’t go with my outfit, but I will wear it later.”

Mind you, she was wearing a gown with pink and red floral details, a red feathered coat, and pink earrings. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Oh, yeah! The bracelet TOTALLY would have gone with her ‘fit — something fans in the comments section of the post pointed out. A lot of people even compared Blake to her It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer, who happily wore the friendship bracelet:

“Thank you! Oh my God, I’m going to put it on.”

Clearly, she loved it! Watch the TikTok video (below):

After watching Blake’s dismissive reaction to the jewelry piece, especially in comparison to Isabela’s, fans in the comments blasted her — even going as far as to say she had such Regina George and Jennifer Lopez vibes! Yikes! See the reactions (below):

“BUT IT ABSOLUTELY GOES WITH HER OUTFIT” “it literally matched blake’s outfit better than isabela’s yet isabela still put it on” “the way it actually FITS her whole outfit lmaooo” “Now I’m seeing the JLO vibe omggf” “Friendship bracelets match everything. Stop playing.” “NAHHHH CAUSE SHE DIDNT EVEN HAVE TO SAY THAT” “Is this not the exact bracelet scene from Mean Girls” “​​omg just put it on then take it off later. show appreciation. someone gave you a gift” “She could just wear it now and take it off during photo taking if it doesn’t match her outfit” “Oof it keeps getting worse and worse” “Damnnnnnn that speaks VOLUMES” “Jlo is that you ?” “real life Regina George” “Regina George vibes”

Just when you think there couldn’t be any more drama surrounding Blake right now, she continues to prove all of us wrong! Oof! What are your thoughts on the latest fan criticism aimed at her, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Allocine/TikTok, Phil Lewis/WENN]