Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Implemented A “Social Combat Plan” Against Her, But New Court Documents Reveal: Boom! Coming in so hot! Justin Baldoni… Related Posts Blake Lively Being A Hypocrite? After Fighting For Her Privacy In Justin Baldoni Suit, She Just LEAKED Private Medical Info! It Ends With Us Actor From That Alleged 'Nearly Nude' Birthing Scene Claims Blake Lively Twisted Facts In Bombshell Suit -- Says She 'Never Complained' On Set Blake Lively Has A Message For Us! You’ve Gotten To Her! And: Blake Lively Never Complained On Set, Says It Ends With Us Actor! She Is “Offensive” And: CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 09, 2025 21:33pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube