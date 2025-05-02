Blake Lively Does Not Believe In Free Speech! She: Isn’t this ironic? Blake Lively… Related Posts Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Director Says She's 'A Dream' & Critics 'Don't Know What You're Talking About' Blake Lively Gives Her First Interview About Justin Baldoni! And I Think This Is BRILLIANT! She Claims: Blake Lively Talks Justin Baldoni Legal Issues & Her 'Lifeline' Through The Drama -- Thoughts On This Move?? Blake Lively Is Toothless And Dragonless And THIS Sucks For Taylor Swift! Because... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT May 02, 2025 10:44am PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Ryan Reynolds TV News