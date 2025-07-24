Blake Lively Has Me Afraid For My Children’s Safety! So I Just Pleaded With The Judge In The Justin Baldoni Case... | Perez Hilton PRAYING this man does the right thing! Blake Lively… Related Posts Justin Baldoni Hit With New Lawsuit -- He Could Be On The Hook For It Ends With Us Legal Bill! Surprising Face-Off In Court! THIS MONTH! Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively Lawyers To Duke It Out In Person! The Latest: Blake Lively’s Legal Team Is Not Being Cooperative! They Don’t Want To Discuss With Me What I Think They Are Legally Required To! So I’m Going To... | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Just Scored A MASSIVE Win! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 23, 2025 18:59pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube