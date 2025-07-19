Blake Lively Just Served Me A Subpoena! THIS Is Insane! | Perez Hilton Let the games begin. Officially! Blake Lively… Related Posts Blake Lively Is NOT The Aggressor Here, Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis Wants It Known - As She Accuses A Content Creator Of Committing A Crime!!! Content Creators Fight Back! Go HARD Against Blake Lively, Her Lawyer - And The Judge Too!!! Blake Lively Is Hunting Them Down!!! I Just Emailed Blake Lively’s Lawyers! I Told Them... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 19, 2025 14:59pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV Personally Perez YouTube