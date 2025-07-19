Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Blake Lively Is NOT The Aggressor Here, Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis Wants It Known - As She Accuses A Content Creator Of Committing A Crime!!! Content Creators Fight Back! Go HARD Against Blake Lively, Her Lawyer - And The Judge Too!!! Blake Lively Is Hunting Them Down!!! I Just Emailed Blake Lively’s Lawyers! I Told Them... | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Cruel Campaign To Bully Content Creators Continues! Justin Baldoni's Nemesis Just: The Best Week For Blake Lively! Her Winning Streak Against Justin Baldoni Continues! The Judge Ruled Just Now That: Big Blow For Blake Lively! Judge Dismisses Jed Wallace 'Smear Campaign' Lawsuit As Her Deposition Gets Postponed! Blake Lively Will Not Show Up! Justin Baldoni Capitulates To Her Diva Demands!!! And: Blake Lively Tries To Delay Her Deposition - Again! HOURS Before Scheduled Start! Justin Baldoni Has A Credibility Issue! The Judge Says: Is Blake Lively Coming For Critics Just To Draw Out Anonymous It Ends With Us Crew Who Have Spoken Out Against Her?! Congratulations, Justin Baldoni!

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Just Served Me A Subpoena! THIS Is Insane! | Perez Hilton

Blake Lively Just Served Me A Subpoena! THIS Is Insane! | Perez Hilton

Let the games begin. Officially! Blake Lively

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 19, 2025 14:59pm PDT

Share This