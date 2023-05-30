Blake Lively Drools Over Ryan Reynolds' Bulging Transformation In HAWT Pic!

Ryan Reynolds set a thirst trap, and Blake Lively fell right into it.

Over the weekend, the Free Guy star took to his Instagram Story to share a pic that just happened to show off his bulging biceps — and his wife had pretty much the same reaction as all of us!

He captioned the photo, which saw him in a white tank and khakis as he looked off in his stylish sunglasses:

“Summer in New York made me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York.”

Hawt! And Blake apparently thought so too!

The 35-year-old reposted the sexy pic, adding stickers of a chili pepper, Sriracha bottles, a sign that read “Caution: Extra Spicy” — oh yeah, and a zipper being unzipped? LOLz! See (below):

We love to see her hyping up her man!! The two are known for hilariously trolling each other online, but obviously Ryan’s strong biceps just swept her off her feet, LOLz!

The 46-year-old actor is bulking up ahead of production on Deadpool 3, which co-stars muscle man Hugh Jackman. Obvi he’s trying harder this time to keep up with the Huge Jacked Man! His trainer Don Saladino posted some early workout pics in February if you want a hint as to how he got those arms…

It definitely paid off! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

